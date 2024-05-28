The Israeli attack on the Rafah tent city claimed the lives of 45 people, causing an international outcry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39296 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100555 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143834 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148464 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243827 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172853 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164395 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148163 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The Israeli attack on the Rafah tent city claimed the lives of 45 people, causing an international outcry

The Israeli attack on the Rafah tent city claimed the lives of 45 people, causing an international outcry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29235 views

An Israeli airstrike on a tent city in Rafah, Gaza, killed 45 people, causing an international outcry.

An Israeli airstrike sparked a fire that killed 45 people in a tent city in Gaza's Rafah town, officials said on Monday, sparking outrage from world leaders who called for the implementation of a World Court ruling to stop Israel's attack. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

The Israeli armed forces, which are trying to destroy Hamas in Gaza, said they are investigating reports that the fire was caused by a strike they delivered to the commanders of the Islamist militant group in Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike was not intended to cause civilian casualties.

In Rafah, we have already evacuated about 1 million non-combatants, and despite all our efforts to avoid harming non-combatants, something unfortunately went tragically wrong

He said in his speech in parliament, which was interrupted by shouts from opposition lawmakers.

Survivors said families were preparing for bed when the strike hit the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, where thousands have been taking refuge since Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in eastern Rafah more than two weeks ago.

The Israeli military said Sunday's strike, based on "accurate intelligence," eliminated Hamas's chief of staff in the second and larger Palestinian territory, the West Bank, as well as another official behind deadly attacks on Israelis.

This happened after the interception of eight rockets fired toward Israel from the Rafah area in southern Gaza.

AddendumAddendum

Israel is continuing its offensive despite a ruling by the UN's highest court on Friday ordering it to stop, saying the ruling gives it some room for military action. The court also reiterated calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.

The United States called on Israel to pay more attention to the protection of civilians, but did not call for an end to the Rafah invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “outraged” by Israel's latest attacks.

Israeli strike hits Rafah area after Hamas barrage27.05.24, 08:59 • 21401 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
rafakhRafah
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

