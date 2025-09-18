Russia appeals ICAO decision on MH17 crash involvement to International Court of Justice

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
05:45 PM • 3142 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 14443 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 24682 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 34923 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 22647 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 19781 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30315 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15855 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 49077 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44714 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social servicesSeptember 18, 09:16 AM • 16557 views
Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap with snow: forecaster names datePhotoSeptember 18, 10:07 AM • 4004 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 22349 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the case03:35 PM • 10175 views
Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targets03:46 PM • 4538 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 22378 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 34929 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 30524 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30317 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 49080 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Roberta Metsola
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises06:24 PM • 1162 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 26644 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 26004 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 26169 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 24569 views
Actual
TikTok
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Russia appeals ICAO decision on MH17 crash involvement to International Court of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

Russia has appealed to the International Court of Justice against the ICAO Council's decision on its involvement in the downing of flight MH17. The Russian Foreign Ministry expects an impartial approach from the court in this case.

Russia appeals ICAO decision on MH17 crash involvement to International Court of Justice

Russia has appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding Russia's involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 Boeing 777. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by UNN.

On September 18, the Russian Federation, in accordance with Article 84 of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), appealed to the International Court of Justice against the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization regarding Russia's involvement in the downing of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 

- the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they expect the International Court of Justice to "show an exclusively impartial approach in this high-profile case."

Recall

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found Russia responsible for the MH17 crash that occurred in July 2014. This decision indicates Russia's violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague issued an in absentia verdict against three defendants in the MH17 case - Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko, sentencing them to life imprisonment for their involvement in the downing of the aircraft. The court also concluded that at the time of the tragedy, Russia effectively controlled the territory of the so-called "DPR".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
International Court of Justice
The Hague