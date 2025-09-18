Russia appeals ICAO decision on MH17 crash involvement to International Court of Justice

Russia has appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding Russia's involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 Boeing 777. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by UNN.

On September 18, the Russian Federation, in accordance with Article 84 of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), appealed to the International Court of Justice against the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization regarding Russia's involvement in the downing of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 - the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that they expect the International Court of Justice to "show an exclusively impartial approach in this high-profile case."

Recall

The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found Russia responsible for the MH17 crash that occurred in July 2014. This decision indicates Russia's violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

On November 17, 2022, the District Court of The Hague issued an in absentia verdict against three defendants in the MH17 case - Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, and Leonid Kharchenko, sentencing them to life imprisonment for their involvement in the downing of the aircraft. The court also concluded that at the time of the tragedy, Russia effectively controlled the territory of the so-called "DPR".