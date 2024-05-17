Israel rejects South Africa's accusations of Palestinian genocide in the International Court of Justice

Representatives of Israel in the court in The Hague called the accusations of genocide unfounded and justified the military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip as self-defense. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Gilad Noam, speaking on behalf of the Israeli authorities, called the claims made by South Africa in the International Court of Justice "a distortion of reality." According to him, this country is abusing international law in a "contemptuous and cynical manner.

According to Noam, Rafah remains a "Hamas military stronghold" from which rockets are fired into Israel. In addition, the militants are holding many hostages, some of whom are probably in Rafah.

At the same time, the Israeli representative said that the country provides humanitarian aid and does everything possible to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Recall

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza amid deteriorating living conditions and alleged genocide against Palestinians.