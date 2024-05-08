Rada calls on the world to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as an act of genocide

The Verkhovna Rada has called on the world to recognize the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide, to support the creation of a special tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine, and to demand that Russia lift illegal restrictions on Crimean Tatar institutions, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The Council appealed to the governments and parliaments of foreign countries, international organizations, and parliamentary assemblies to recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people in 1944 as an act of genocide. For - 317 - Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there is more in the appeal:

demand to the Russian Federation - to abolish illegal restrictions on the right of the Crimean Tatar people to maintain their representative institutions, in particular, to implement the decision of the International Court of Justice to resume the work of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people;

significantly increase support for Ukraine and pressure on the Russian Federation;

actively and quickly respond to new cases of human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

support the establishment of a Special International Tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine to bring the perpetrators to justice.

