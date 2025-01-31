International Court of Justice sets new deadlines in Ukraine v. Russia genocide case

The International Court of Justice has set deadlines for submitting positions on Russia's counterclaims in the Ukraine v. Russia case. Ukraine has to submit them by May 20, 2025, and Russia - by September 22, 2025, the Court reported, UNN writes.

The International Court of Justice has invited Ukraine and Russia to submit their positions on the admissibility of Russia's counterclaims in the case of Ukraine v. Russia by May 20, 2025 and September 22, 2025, respectively - is indicated in the Court's communication at X.

As reported in the Court's press release, on November 8, 2024, the Russian Federation filed its counter-memorial containing counterclaims in the case concerning allegations of genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation).

"Subsequently, Ukraine objected to the admissibility of the counterclaims. Pursuant to Article 80(3) of the Rules of Court, the Court invited Ukraine and the Russian Federation to submit their views on the matter by May 20, 2025 and September 22, 2025, respectively. The Court will then decide whether the counterclaims are admissible," the statement said.

Addendum

On February 2, 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled on the preliminary objections of the Russian Federation to the jurisdiction of the Court and the admissibility of Ukraine's claim under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 1948 (the "Genocide Convention").

The court, as the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry pointed out, rejected the vast majority of Russia's objections, ruling that Ukraine's case proceeds to the merits stage.

Ukraine initiated the proceedings only two days after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The case concerns Russia's use of false accusations of genocide to justify its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which constitutes a violation of the most fundamental international human rights treaty, the Genocide Convention.

The landmark court order of March 16, 2022, ordered Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations it launched on February 24, 2022, on the territory of Ukraine" and "ensure that any armed formations, any organizations, individuals led or supported by Russia and under its influence do not carry out any military activities. This order is binding and constitutes a separate violation of international law.

32 States Parties to the Genocide Convention have intervened in the cases to present their position on the interpretation of the Convention to the Court, an unprecedented number. All the states that have joined interpret the Convention in such a way that the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice over Ukraine's claim is undisputed.