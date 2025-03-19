Enemy attack on Kyiv region: a man was injured, houses damaged in four districts
On the night of March 19, the Russians massively attacked the Kyiv region. A man was injured in the Buchansky district, houses were damaged in the Obukhiv, Fastiv and Boryspil districts.
On the night of March 19, the Russians launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region. This was reported by the regional military administration, UNN informs.
It is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, one person was injured in the Bucha district.
A 60-year-old man sustained injuries to both lower extremities. He is currently hospitalized in a local hospital. The victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance
According to the RMA, 9 private houses were damaged and partially destroyed in three settlements of the district, and fires in three townhouses were extinguished.
"Also, the burning of grass cover was eliminated in the Obukhiv and Fastiv districts. In the Boryspil district, a private house was damaged," the administration added.
On the night of March 19, a Russian drone crashed on the roof of the Krasnopilska hospital in Sumy Oblast. People were evacuated, and rescue services are working at the scene.
