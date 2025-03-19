ISW: Putin is holding the ceasefire proposal "hostage" to gain concessions

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16198 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106380 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168388 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 342741 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124809 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

ISW: Putin is holding the ceasefire proposal "hostage" to gain concessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103762 views

According to ISW, Putin rejected the US and Ukrainian ceasefire proposal, insisting on demands tantamount to surrender. He seeks to hold the ceasefire proposal "hostage".

ISW: Putin is holding the ceasefire proposal "hostage" to gain concessions

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not accept the American-Ukrainian proposal for a temporary ceasefire on the front line and repeated his demands, which are tantamount to Ukraine's capitulation. According to the results of the telephone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump, experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) came to this conclusion, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, according to the Kremlin, Putin stressed the need to eliminate the "root causes" of the war.

Russian officials have repeatedly identified these root causes as NATO's expansion to the East and Ukraine's alleged violation of the rights of Russian-speaking minorities in Ukraine. Russian officials' calls for the elimination of these "root causes" are tantamount to Russian demands for Ukraine's permanent neutrality and the establishment of a pro-Russian government in Kyiv

- analysts say.

They also point out that the Russian dictator demanded that Ukraine cease mobilization during a possible temporary ceasefire, and also called for an end to any foreign military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, but did not discuss military support for Russia from North Korea, China and Iran.

Putin said that Russia and the United States should continue their efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in a "bilateral format", excluding Ukraine or Europe from future negotiations on the war in Ukraine. Putin's demands during the March 18 call are consistent with those he made on March 13

- ISW states.

They suggest that Putin is trying to hold the temporary ceasefire proposal "hostage" in order to gain preemptive concessions before official negotiations on ending the war.

"Putin's insistence on Ukraine's capitulation demonstrates that Putin is not interested in good faith negotiations to achieve Trump's stated goal of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine," the analysts conclude.

Recall

On March 18, Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation. According to its results, the head of the White House, in particular, stated that he did not discuss with the Russian dictator the issue of stopping aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with Donald Trump after his telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He hopes to speak soon to understand the details.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Donald Trump
North Korea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
