CNN: Russian military systematically uses sexual violence as a weapon in Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62212 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137881 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143028 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236203 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170898 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163229 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112917 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204924 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60538 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108371 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104040 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 37107 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236203 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218288 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231056 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157989 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156793 views
CNN: Russian military systematically uses sexual violence as a weapon in Ukraine

CNN: Russian military systematically uses sexual violence as a weapon in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 88436 views

the Russian military systematically uses sexual violence, including against men, as a strategy to conquer and destroy Ukraine's national identity.

The aggressor country exports the practice of mass sexual violence to Ukraine. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the study, sexual violence against men has become a widespread and systematic practice used by the Russian military in Ukraine.

Analysis of reports from international organizations and interviews with Ukrainian prosecutors and victims indicate a growing number of victims among men who have been victims of sexual violence. According to CNN, this practice is exported to the occupied territories of Ukraine, where both civilians and military personnel become victims.

Victims who were held during the occupation were subjected not only to physical, but also to psychological and sexual violence. In particular, reports of forced nudity, electric torture of the genitals, and threats of rape confirm the weight of the problem.

Sexual violence is part of Russia's strategy to conquer and destroy Ukraine's national identity. We can talk about a systematic approach and responsibility of management, not just performers. It was the management that gave permission and commands to commit such crimes

 - said the prosecutor of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office Alexey Butenko.

Prosecutors in the Ukrainian regions have already reported suspicions to 42 Russian officers, of whom 28 have already become accused, and five have been convicted in Ukrainian courts.

The Attorney General's office is also preparing evidence for submission to international courts, particularly the International Criminal Court and the International Court of justice, to bring to justice those who led to these heinous crimes.

More than 270 cases of wartime sexual violence are being investigated in Ukraine04.03.24, 15:18 • 25426 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
cnnCNN
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
polandPoland

