CNN: Russian military systematically uses sexual violence as a weapon in Ukraine

The aggressor country exports the practice of mass sexual violence to Ukraine. This is reported by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the study, sexual violence against men has become a widespread and systematic practice used by the Russian military in Ukraine.

Analysis of reports from international organizations and interviews with Ukrainian prosecutors and victims indicate a growing number of victims among men who have been victims of sexual violence. According to CNN, this practice is exported to the occupied territories of Ukraine, where both civilians and military personnel become victims.

Victims who were held during the occupation were subjected not only to physical, but also to psychological and sexual violence. In particular, reports of forced nudity, electric torture of the genitals, and threats of rape confirm the weight of the problem.

Sexual violence is part of Russia's strategy to conquer and destroy Ukraine's national identity. We can talk about a systematic approach and responsibility of management, not just performers. It was the management that gave permission and commands to commit such crimes - said the prosecutor of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office Alexey Butenko.

Prosecutors in the Ukrainian regions have already reported suspicions to 42 Russian officers, of whom 28 have already become accused, and five have been convicted in Ukrainian courts.

The Attorney General's office is also preparing evidence for submission to international courts, particularly the International Criminal Court and the International Court of justice, to bring to justice those who led to these heinous crimes.

More than 270 cases of wartime sexual violence are being investigated in Ukraine