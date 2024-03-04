More than 270 cases of wartime sexual violence are being investigated in Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General is already investigating 274 cases of sexual violence during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the conference "Restoring the rights of victims of conflict-related sexual violence: an element of peace and security", UNN correspondent reports.

Currently, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is investigating 274 cases (of sexual violence during the full-scale war - ed.), so the number is growing. Strange as it may seem to talk about this within this topic, this is a positive marker. It shows that victims are increasingly daring to speak and testify over time - Zelenska said.

Addendum

A pilot project of urgent interim reparations for victims of conflict-related sexual violence has been launched in Ukraine. As part of the first test phase, 40 victims will receive payments from March 1 to March 31.

The age of victims of sexual violence in the context of full-scale war ranges from 4 to 85 years old.