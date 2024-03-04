More than 270 cases of wartime sexual violence are being investigated in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The First Lady of Ukraine reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General is investigating 274 cases of sexual violence during the full-scale war in Ukraine, and this number is growing as more victims come forward.
The Office of the Prosecutor General is already investigating 274 cases of sexual violence during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the conference "Restoring the rights of victims of conflict-related sexual violence: an element of peace and security", UNN correspondent reports.
Currently, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is investigating 274 cases (of sexual violence during the full-scale war - ed.), so the number is growing. Strange as it may seem to talk about this within this topic, this is a positive marker. It shows that victims are increasingly daring to speak and testify over time
Addendum
A pilot project of urgent interim reparations for victims of conflict-related sexual violence has been launched in Ukraine. As part of the first test phase, 40 victims will receive payments from March 1 to March 31.
The age of victims of sexual violence in the context of full-scale war ranges from 4 to 85 years old.