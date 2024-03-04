$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16388 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 52247 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41016 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 207448 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187462 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220865 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249190 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154991 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371604 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

More than 270 cases of wartime sexual violence are being investigated in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25458 views

The First Lady of Ukraine reported that the Office of the Prosecutor General is investigating 274 cases of sexual violence during the full-scale war in Ukraine, and this number is growing as more victims come forward.

More than 270 cases of wartime sexual violence are being investigated in Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General is already investigating 274 cases of sexual violence during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during the conference "Restoring the rights of victims of conflict-related sexual violence: an element of peace and security", UNN correspondent reports.

Currently, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is investigating 274 cases (of sexual violence during the full-scale war - ed.), so the number is growing. Strange as it may seem to talk about this within this topic, this is a positive marker. It shows that victims are increasingly daring to speak and testify over time

- Zelenska said.

Addendum

A pilot project of urgent interim reparations for victims of conflict-related sexual violence has been launched in Ukraine. As part of the first test phase, 40 victims will receive payments from March 1 to March 31.

The age of victims of sexual violence in the context of full-scale war ranges from 4 to 85 years old.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
