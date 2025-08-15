$41.510.09
Plane with Kremlin journalists landed in Alaska before presidential summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

A plane carrying journalists from the Kremlin pool landed in Anchorage, Alaska. They will cover the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, where they will discuss the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Plane with Kremlin journalists landed in Alaska before presidential summit

A plane carrying Kremlin pool journalists landed in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of the planned summit between the US and Russian presidents. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media

According to the Flightradar service, as of 02:10 Moscow time, the board successfully landed at the city's airport. Journalists arrived to cover the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which will take place in the near future.

Addition

The Anchorage summit is scheduled to discuss the situation in Ukraine, bilateral US-Russia relations, and possible security agreements. Ukraine is not participating in the negotiations, but it is expected that topics related to the war and sanctions against the Russian Federation will be discussed by the parties. 

Putin and Trump to meet at military base in Anchorage - CNN13.08.25, 02:48 • 3982 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine