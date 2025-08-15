Plane with Kremlin journalists landed in Alaska before presidential summit

A plane carrying Kremlin pool journalists landed in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of the planned summit between the US and Russian presidents. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to the Flightradar service, as of 02:10 Moscow time, the board successfully landed at the city's airport. Journalists arrived to cover the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which will take place in the near future.

The Anchorage summit is scheduled to discuss the situation in Ukraine, bilateral US-Russia relations, and possible security agreements. Ukraine is not participating in the negotiations, but it is expected that topics related to the war and sanctions against the Russian Federation will be discussed by the parties.

Putin and Trump to meet at military base in Anchorage - CNN