Algeria will propose UN measures to "put an end to the killings in Rafah"

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 56603 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142369 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235029 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163011 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147488 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217677 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112899 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204309 views

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 41282 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 55249 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107393 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 36340 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 103043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230465 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217755 views
Actual people
Actual places
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 3352 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 103043 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107393 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157768 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156581 views
Algeria will propose UN measures to "put an end to the killings in Rafah"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23437 views

Algeria has proposed a draft UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Algeria has prepared a draft resolution that will demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and order Israel to immediately stop its military offensive on the southern city of Rafah. This is reported by UNN, reports Reuters and The Jerusalem Post.

Details

On Tuesday, Algeria proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and effectively ordering Israel to "immediately stop its military offensive on Rafah." This comes hours after an Israeli strike killed at least 21 people in a displaced persons camp west of Rafah.

Image

The text of the Algerian draft, which was reviewed by Reuters, uses the harshest wording of the Security Council – "decides that Israel, the occupying power, must immediately stop its military offensive and any further actions in Rafah.

He also cites an International Court of Justice ruling last week that ordered Israel to immediately stop the military attack on Rafah in a landmark emergency decision in the South African case accusing Israel of genocide.

It is noted that the Security Council can vote within a few days

The adoption of the Council resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and no veto from the United States, Great Britain, France, Russia and China. So far, the United States has defended its ally Israel by vetoing three interim Security Council resolutions on the Gaza war. However, Washington also abstained during three votes. Following the adoption of two resolutions on the need for humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, in March the Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli attack on the Rafah tent city claimed the lives of 45 people, causing an international outcry28.05.24, 05:35 • 29234 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
rafakhRafah
algeriaAlgeria
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising