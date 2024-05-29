Algeria will propose UN measures to "put an end to the killings in Rafah"

Algeria has prepared a draft resolution that will demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and order Israel to immediately stop its military offensive on the southern city of Rafah. This is reported by UNN, reports Reuters and The Jerusalem Post.

Details

On Tuesday, Algeria proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and effectively ordering Israel to "immediately stop its military offensive on Rafah." This comes hours after an Israeli strike killed at least 21 people in a displaced persons camp west of Rafah.

The text of the Algerian draft, which was reviewed by Reuters, uses the harshest wording of the Security Council – "decides that Israel, the occupying power, must immediately stop its military offensive and any further actions in Rafah.

He also cites an International Court of Justice ruling last week that ordered Israel to immediately stop the military attack on Rafah in a landmark emergency decision in the South African case accusing Israel of genocide.

It is noted that the Security Council can vote within a few days

The adoption of the Council resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and no veto from the United States, Great Britain, France, Russia and China. So far, the United States has defended its ally Israel by vetoing three interim Security Council resolutions on the Gaza war. However, Washington also abstained during three votes. Following the adoption of two resolutions on the need for humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, in March the Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli attack on the Rafah tent city claimed the lives of 45 people, causing an international outcry