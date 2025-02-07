ukenru
By the end of the year, Europe hopes to establish a special tribunal to consider Russia's aggression against Ukraine

By the end of the year, Europe hopes to establish a special tribunal to consider Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29021 views

The Council of Europe intends to establish a special tribunal to review Russia's aggression against Ukraine by the end of 2025. 40 countries and the EU are already working on the legal framework for the future tribunal.

The Council of Europe wants to establish a special tribunal by the end of 2025 to consider the case of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, a mechanism for compensation for damages will be created, Le Monde writes , UNN reports .

It is about ensuring that human rights violations committed by Russia against Ukraine do not go unpunished, that impunity does not prevail

- said Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Earlier this week, a meeting of legal experts from about 40 countries, the European Union and the Council of Europe laid the legal foundations for the future tribunal.

The tribunal will be competent to consider crimes of Russian aggression, but not war crimes, which fall within the competence of the International Court of Justice.

According to Alain Berset, the existing courts do not have the authority to consider the crime of aggression, so a special court recognized by the United Nations is needed. 

He hopes to have the states' consent to establish this tribunal by the end of the year. This future tribunal is part of a package that is currently being formed.

Ukraine has been calling for the establishment of a special tribunal since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022. On February 7 , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on the progress in establishing a special tribunal to address crimes of aggression by the Russian Federation. A coalition of 40 countries and Ukraine are working on the legal framework to ensure the fairness and implementation of the tribunal.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
united-nationsUnited Nations
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

