In Britain, Labour Party members voted to recognize the genocide in Gaza

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 15443 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 17899 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 26541 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 31403 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 19839 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 21638 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 14109 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28994 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48885 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70235 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
4m/s
70%
756mm
Popular news
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman FedorychevSeptember 29, 10:08 AM • 27097 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 28189 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 21187 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha11:40 AM • 12004 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 17035 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
02:44 PM • 15450 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 17502 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 26549 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 31409 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 28423 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Boris Pistorius
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 4374 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 7876 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 21376 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 34255 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 31139 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

In Britain, Labour Party members voted to recognize the genocide in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

Members of the Labour Party in the UK have voted to recognize the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza. This increases pressure on the government, which refuses to acknowledge the genocide, citing the International Court of Justice.

In Britain, Labour Party members voted to recognize the genocide in Gaza

Members of the UK Labour Party have voted to recognize that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Members of the Labour Party voted to recognize that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This increases pressure on the government to agree with the findings of an independent UN investigation, which was recently reported. After the motion was passed, the chair of the vote stated that it was adopted thanks to the votes of party members.

- the report says.

Israel denies the findings of the investigation and called the report "distorted and false." The Prime Minister of Great Britain and his ministers refused to recognize that genocide is taking place.

They argue that this issue should be decided by a court, as Israel is pursuing a case in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where the country is accused of genocide. After the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory published its report, the UK government stated that its official position is that it "has not concluded that Israel is acting with such genocidal intent."

- the publication adds.

Recall

Great Britain, Australia, and Canada have officially recognized the state of Palestine.

Israel threatens a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine, and some officials are calling for the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Israel
International Court of Justice
United Nations
The Hague
Australia
Canada
United Kingdom
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine