Members of the UK Labour Party have voted to recognize that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

Members of the Labour Party voted to recognize that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This increases pressure on the government to agree with the findings of an independent UN investigation, which was recently reported. After the motion was passed, the chair of the vote stated that it was adopted thanks to the votes of party members.

Israel denies the findings of the investigation and called the report "distorted and false." The Prime Minister of Great Britain and his ministers refused to recognize that genocide is taking place.

They argue that this issue should be decided by a court, as Israel is pursuing a case in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where the country is accused of genocide. After the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory published its report, the UK government stated that its official position is that it "has not concluded that Israel is acting with such genocidal intent."