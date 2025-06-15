$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 11961 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 33436 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 51756 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 48452 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 47956 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 57619 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 49360 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 105583 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68974 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58654 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Cambodia has appealed to the International Court of Justice over a border conflict with Thailand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Cambodia has appealed to the International Court of Justice over a conflict with Thailand. After the death of a soldier, both countries mobilized troops near the disputed border area.

Cambodia has appealed to the International Court of Justice over a border conflict with Thailand

Cambodia has officially appealed to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to intervene in resolving a long-standing border conflict with Thailand.

This step was a consequence of the recent escalation of the situation, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier, and both countries mobilized troops along the disputed section of the border.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Sunday, June 15, Cambodia stated that it "appealed to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to resolve its border disputes with Thailand after an escalation of a long-standing dispute prompted Southeast Asian neighbors to mobilize troops on both sides of the border," the publication reports.

On May 28, a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief clash during a standoff over the 820-kilometer (510-mile) border, parts of which are not marked and are claimed by both countries

 - stated in the publication.

Let us remind you

India has approved the development of its own low-visibility fighter against the background of growing tension with Pakistan.

Thailand plans to record and control financial transactions of casino visitors to prevent money laundering in the region.

35,000 years ago, there was an archipelago with a developed maritime culture on the Philippine Islands.

UNN also reported earlier that in the Cambodian temple complex of Angkor Wat, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, three people died as a result of a lightning strike   

The tragedy occurred on Friday, May 16, when a group of tourists tried to find shelter from the weather near the main temple.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Cambodia
UNESCO
International Court of Justice
Reuters
United Nations
Thailand
