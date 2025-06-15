Cambodia has appealed to the International Court of Justice over a border conflict with Thailand

Cambodia has officially appealed to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to intervene in resolving a long-standing border conflict with Thailand.

This step was a consequence of the recent escalation of the situation, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier, and both countries mobilized troops along the disputed section of the border.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Sunday, June 15, Cambodia stated that it "appealed to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations to resolve its border disputes with Thailand after an escalation of a long-standing dispute prompted Southeast Asian neighbors to mobilize troops on both sides of the border," the publication reports.

On May 28, a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief clash during a standoff over the 820-kilometer (510-mile) border, parts of which are not marked and are claimed by both countries - stated in the publication.

Let us remind you

