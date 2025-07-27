$41.770.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Thailand and Cambodia agree to begin truce talks

Kyiv • UNN

 1034 views

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia will hold talks on July 28 in Malaysia to de-escalate the border conflict that has claimed over 30 lives and caused the evacuation of 200,000 people. The talks will be led by acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also participating.

Thailand and Cambodia agree to begin truce talks

Leaders of Thailand and Cambodia will meet on July 28 in Malaysia for talks on de-escalating the conflict, which has already claimed over 30 lives and caused the evacuation of more than 200,000 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to StraitsTimes.

The talks are scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM local time on July 28. The Thai negotiating team will be led by acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai

- the government announced in a statement on Sunday evening.

The statement said that Malaysia, which chairs the regional grouping ASEAN, informed the Thai government that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will also participate in the talks.

Addition

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated after the death of a Cambodian soldier in May during a border clash. Both sides have reinforced troops amid a diplomatic crisis that threatens the stability of the Thai government. The fighting, which resumed on Thursday, has been the most serious in a decade. More than 30 people have died, including 21 civilians, and over 200,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Disputed territories along the 817 km border, as well as ownership of the ancient temples of Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear, remain key causes of the conflict. Cambodia has appealed to the International Court of Justice to resolve the dispute, while Thailand prefers bilateral negotiations.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that heavy rains temporarily halted hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia on their shared border, although both sides maintain their positions.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

