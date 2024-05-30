ukenru
Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel

Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20177 views

Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel, despite the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli military operations, preferring to continue trade with the high-tech country.

Finland wants the EU to continue trading with Israel, despite calls for economic sanctions due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the Minister of trade of Finland Ville Tavio, reports Politico, writes UNN.

I personally believe that we should continue to trade with Israel... We have reasons for this. This is a high-tech country that has industries that the EU should be able to work with. We also have some defense trade with Israel,

Finnish Trade Minister Ville Tavio said, adding that he doubts that trade sanctions will lead to the desired result.

Details

He said this after EU foreign ministers on Monday discussed potential steps against Israel if it does not comply with the International Court of justice's decision obliging it to immediately stop its offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The ministers decided to convene an association Council with Israel to discuss the country's compliance with its human rights obligations under the EU trade agreement with the country.

At the last minute, the issue was also added to the agenda of Thursday's trade ministers ' meeting, although no official decision was made.On Wednesday, Israel's armed forces said they had taken control of a buffer zone along the border between Gaza and Egypt, giving them de facto power over the entire land border of Palestinian territory.

They also continued raids on Rafah, which settled over the weekend when an air attack on refugee tents killed at least 45 Palestinians, including children.

While a number of countries, including Germany and Austria, are likely to act in the same way as Finland, other countries such as Ireland, Belgium and Spain are leading efforts to put pressure on Israel by imposing trade restrictions.

Israel says it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive5/30/24, 9:07 AM • 29396 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

