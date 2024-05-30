Israel says it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive

Ізраїль заявив, що забезпечив контроль над південним кордоном газу з Єгиптом, досягнувши ключової мети наступальної операції "Рафах". Вона спрямована на знищення ХАМАС без перетину червоних ліній, встановлених президентом США Джо Байденом. Раніше і публікувалися через прохання The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Israeli officials say taking control of the roughly 9-mile border, known as the Philadelphia corridor, will allow Israel to prevent Hamas from rearmament by smuggling weapons through tunnels leading to Egypt.

The last time Israel controlled this corridor was in 2005, after which it transferred control of the enclave to the Palestinians.

addition

The head of the Israeli National Security Council, Tsakhs Hanegbi, predicted that it would take another 7 months of fighting to achieve the goal of destroying the Hamsa in Gaza.