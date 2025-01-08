ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150359 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136517 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135007 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172853 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165406 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104516 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

“We will not give up efforts to achieve justice": Foreign Ministry on the fifth anniversary of Iran's downing of Ukrainian plane

“We will not give up efforts to achieve justice": Foreign Ministry on the fifth anniversary of Iran's downing of Ukrainian plane

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21874 views

On the fifth anniversary of the PS752 tragedy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled Iran's crime and reaffirmed its intention to seek justice. The international group continues legal actions against Iran at the ICAO and the International Court of Justice.

On the fifth anniversary of the PS752 tragedy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement recalling the crime committed by Iran and reaffirming its determination to seek justice for the victims of the disaster, UNN reports.

Details 

On January 8, 2020, in the skies over Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a civilian plane, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, by firing two surface-to-air missiles. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, and Iran.

"Iran has grossly violated a number of international law norms: it used weapons against a civilian aircraft in flight, failed to take all measures to prevent the downing, and failed to ensure either a transparent and objective investigation into the circumstances of the crash or proper prosecution of the accused.

On this mournful day, we express our condolences to all the families and friends of those killed on board Flight PS752. We will not abandon our efforts to achieve justice and bring those responsible to justice," the statement said.

The Ministry also recalled that a year ago, the International Coordination Group for the Victims of Flight PS752, consisting of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom, initiated proceedings within the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Iran for violating the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention). 

"This proceeding is ongoing, and the next steps of the Coordination Group to hold Iran accountable at the ICAO Council will be taken in the coming months," the Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, it is reported that in October 2024, the Coordination Group also filed a Memorandum in the framework of the PS752 case at the International Court of Justice. Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom supported this key document in the case with indisputable evidence of Iran's violation of the 1971 Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation (Montreal Convention).

The Foreign Ministry called on the world's countries to join forces to protect international security, especially in the field of civil aviation, in order to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

Recall

The airplane crash killed 167 passengers and 9 crew members . All crew members and two passengers were citizens of Ukraine. 

Immediately after the crash, UIA reported that the plane was in good condition and the company ruled out pilot error. However, the Iranian side insisted for almost three days that the cause of the tragedy was probably a technical failure that led to an engine fire. During this time, images from reconnaissance satellites appeared that confirmed the launch of two surface-to-air missiles, as well as a video of the Iranian military launching the missiles.

Already on January 11 , Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admittedthat the plane was accidentally shot down by missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran attributed the mistake to human error.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
international-court-of-justiceInternational Court of Justice
canadaCanada
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

