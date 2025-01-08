ukenru
Don't jump to conclusions about US policy: Zelensky on Trump's statement on Ukraine in NATO

Don't jump to conclusions about US policy: Zelensky on Trump's statement on Ukraine in NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35455 views

The President of Ukraine commented on Trump's statement about understanding Russia's position on Ukraine's accession to NATO. Zelenskyy emphasized that the lack of security guarantees was one of the reasons for the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken out about US President-elect Donald Trump's statement in which he said he understands Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's feelings about Ukraine's desire to join NATO. Zelensky said this during a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, UNN reports citing Suspilne.

"Do you remember when Ukraine was told that Patriot systems can only be and are available in NATO countries? Either we have been in NATO for a long time, or we should not jump to conclusions. That's what happened to us with Patriot, missile systems, and other NATO-type weapons. We need to work and do everything to ensure that Ukraine receives security guarantees worthy of our people that could stop Putin. We will work on this," Zelenskyy said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine has never been a member of NATO and, unfortunately, has not had strong security guarantees. He noted that wars do not take place in NATO countries, but Ukraine, which is at war, has the right to demand serious security guarantees from the international community, which seeks leadership, and from states that advocate peace.

The President also emphasized that the issue of security guarantees depends not only on the United States, but also on the common position of European allies.

"Despite significant assistance from the United States and Europe, NATO has not demonstrated unity between the United States and its European allies," he said.

Zelenskyy recalled that some countries, including the United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia, were against giving Ukraine the prospect of NATO membership. This, he said, was one of the reasons for the outbreak of war, as Russia realized that Ukraine would be left without support.

"Putin was convinced that his army was bigger and capable of destroying us. But the Ukrainian army surprised the whole world," he concluded.

Addendum

Trump said he "can understand" Russia's feelings about Joe Biden allegedly breaking the "agreement" to refuse to accept Ukraine into NATO.

"A big part of the problem was that Russia has been saying for years, long before Putin, that NATO should not be in Ukraine. It was kind of set in stone," Trump said.

"And somewhere along the way, Biden said, no, they should be able to join NATO. Well, for Russia to have someone right on their doorstep, I can understand their feelings about that," the newly elected US president added.

When asked by a journalist to explain when exactly the United States denied Ukraine's accession to NATO, the president-elect said: "I think it has always been clear.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga commented on US President-elect Donald Trump's statement on Ukraine's membership in NATO and said that Russia has not changed its rhetoric of surrender and ultimatums. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

