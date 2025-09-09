$41.220.13
Over 1800 film industry figures boycott Israeli institutions "complicit in genocide" - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Over 1800 international film professionals, including famous actors and directors, have signed a pledge to cease cooperation with Israeli film institutions. They consider these organizations complicit in Israel's "abuse" of Palestinians.

Over 1800 film industry figures boycott Israeli institutions "complicit in genocide" - Reuters

Hundreds of artists, including Hollywood stars Yorgos Lanthimos, Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, have signed a published pledge not to cooperate with Israeli film institutions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Over 1800 international film professionals have joined a letter announcing the cessation of cooperation with Israeli film institutions - those organizations that the mentioned cultural figures consider complicit in Israel's "abuse" of Palestinians. The list includes: Riz Ahmed, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton, Yorgos Lanthimos, Mark Ruffalo, Gael García Bernal, Brian Cox, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Olivia Williams, and others.

Reuters reminds that the Israeli government previously rejected calls to boycott Israeli institutions, calling them discriminatory.

Israel calls its actions in Gaza "self-defense" after the attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in October 2023, which killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostage

- the publication notes.

As filmmakers, actors, film workers and institutions, we recognize the power of cinema to shape our perceptions. In this urgent moment of crisis, when many of our new governors are allowing carnage in Gaza, we must do everything we can to address complicity in this relentless horror

- stated in the message of the organization "Film Workers for Palestine".

The letter also emphasizes that "the world's most important tribunal, the International Court of Justice, has ruled that there is a plausible case of genocide in Gaza, and that Israel's occupation and apartheid against Palestinians are illegal."

You can ignore this, let us warn you of the harm being done to the Palestinian people

- the appeal states.

Recall

Israel attacked the outskirts of Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a "blatant violation" of sovereignty.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical level.

The EU and over 24 countries call on Israel to urgently allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In August, the Financial Times reminded that Israel's ten-week blockade had almost completely stopped the delivery of humanitarian aid to 2.1 million people.

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
Israel
charity
International Court of Justice
Financial Times
Reuters
European Union
Syria