ICC tribunal bans Gazprom from referring gas dispute to russian court

The Arbitration Tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has banned russian gazprom from transferring the proceedings under the claim of the Czech energy group ČEZ to russian courts. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The International Chamber of Commerce Tribunal has banned russia's gazprom from continuing its litigation against Czech energy company CEZ.

In a statement, CEZ said that the tribunal had granted the request, confirming that disputes between the companies should be resolved in ICC arbitration, not in russian courts.

CEZ noted that gazprom is bound by an arbitration clause agreed with CEZ, according to which disputes related to gas supplies should be resolved in the International Court of Justice.

Recall

In February 2023, CEZ demanded compensation from gazprom in the amount of about $44 million due to lower-than-contracted gas supplies in 2022 after russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, gazprom filed lawsuits against CEZ and other companies to bring court cases from international arbitration to russia.

Add

This week, a russian court banned the Austrian energy company OMV Gas Marketing and Trading GmbH from continuing arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against gazprom's export division.

The court threatened to fine OMV €575.2 million. OMV stated that it considers the russian trial to be illegitimate.

