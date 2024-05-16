ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Bulgaria will demand more than 400 million euros in compensation from Gazprom for the termination of gas supplies

Bulgaria will demand more than 400 million euros in compensation from Gazprom for the termination of gas supplies

Kyiv

"Bulgargaz will demand more than €400 million in compensation from Gazprom for losses caused by the cessation of gas supplies more than two years ago.

The Bulgarian company Bulgargaz will demand that Russia's Gazprom compensate losses of more than 400 million euros due to the suspension of gas supplies, UNN reports with reference to BGNES.

Details

More than two years ago, Gazprom Export stopped deliveries under a contract with Bulgargaz. The new management of Bulgargaz has made a decision and will demand compensation from Gazprom for losses caused by the suspension of supplies in the amount of more than 400 million euros, said Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, a BGNES correspondent reports.

Bulgargaz's claim will first be filed against Gazprom Export, and a short period of time will be given to reach a voluntary agreement. If this is not achieved, the management of Bulgargaz will file a claim with the arbitration court of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris.

The acting energy minister clarified that the deadline for Bulgargaz to provide Gazprom Export is extremely short, as there has been a delay of more than two years in resolving the issue.

"They should be given no more than a month to reach an agreement," Malinov added.

BHNES recalls that the Russian company stopped deliveries at the end of April 2022, two months after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
parisParis
ukraineUkraine

