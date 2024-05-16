Bulgaria will demand more than 400 million euros in compensation from Gazprom for the termination of gas supplies

The Bulgarian company Bulgargaz will demand that Russia's Gazprom compensate losses of more than 400 million euros due to the suspension of gas supplies, UNN reports with reference to BGNES.

Details

More than two years ago, Gazprom Export stopped deliveries under a contract with Bulgargaz. The new management of Bulgargaz has made a decision and will demand compensation from Gazprom for losses caused by the suspension of supplies in the amount of more than 400 million euros, said Acting Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, a BGNES correspondent reports.

Bulgargaz's claim will first be filed against Gazprom Export, and a short period of time will be given to reach a voluntary agreement. If this is not achieved, the management of Bulgargaz will file a claim with the arbitration court of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris.

The acting energy minister clarified that the deadline for Bulgargaz to provide Gazprom Export is extremely short, as there has been a delay of more than two years in resolving the issue.

"They should be given no more than a month to reach an agreement," Malinov added.

BHNES recalls that the Russian company stopped deliveries at the end of April 2022, two months after the start of the war in Ukraine.