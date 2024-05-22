Bloomberg: russia's Gazprom may stop gas supplies to Austria

The decision of the European Court of justice against Russian companies may interrupt its payments to Gazprom, which is why Russian gas supplies to Austria were threatened. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

Austrian oil and gas group OMV has warned that failure to pay off the Kremlin-controlled gas giant on time is likely to lead to supply interruptions. ,

The publication noted that over the past seven months, Gazprom has covered more than 80% of Austrian imports under a long-term contract until 2040.

It is noted that the OMV warning follows from "a foreign court decision received by a major European energy company."

undefined

If the Austrian courts comply with this decision, which may lead to disruption of OMV payments, "it is likely that Gazprom Export will stop gas supplies",

At the same time, OMV stated that it did not know whether such enforcement of the decision could take place and when exactly.

Addition

The publication added that the disruption of Russian gas supplies may lead to a short-term increase in prices. However, the available alternatives and high storage levels mean that the country should have an adequate fuel supply by 2026.

Recall

In the winter, Austrian energy minister Leonora Gewessler said that her country was looking for an opportunity to terminate a long-term contract for Russian gas imports from Gazprom.