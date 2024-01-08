ukenru
The downing of the UIA plane: International Coordination Group initiates ICAO dispute against Iran

The downing of the UIA plane: International Coordination Group initiates ICAO dispute against Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27632 views

An international group of ministers from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom initiated a dispute with Iran at the ICAO over the illegal downing of Flight 752.

The International Coordination Group for the victims of the UIA plane shot down in Teregan has initiated a dispute with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against the Islamic Republic of Iran, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministers representing Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom have taken another step towards justice and accountability for the illegal downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 by Iran, which killed 176 people, including citizens and residents of these countries.

Today, we jointly initiated dispute proceedings at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for the use of weapons against a civilian aircraft in flight in violation of its international legal obligations under Article 3bis of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (known as the Chicago Convention)

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The International Panel noted that for four years Iran has refused to assume full international legal responsibility for the downing of Flight PS752, despite our numerous attempts to enter into negotiations on this issue. Thus, we have referred the dispute to the ICAO Council for a decision in accordance with Article 84 of the Chicago Convention.

"The commencement of these proceedings today reflects our commitment to the families of the victims who deserve justice. It also demonstrates our confidence in the ICAO Council and the international community as a whole as a guardian of civil aviation safety, including in the settlement of disputes when they arise. It is extremely important that violators of international law are held accountable. We hope that these actions, together with our commitment to restoring justice through the International Court of Justice, will lead to real change and help prevent similar tragic events in the future. Justice will be done," the statement reads.

Recall

On June 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedthat Ukraine and other members of the international coordination group intend to file a lawsuit against Iran with the International Court of Justice.

On January 8, 2020, a UIA Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, flying flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv, was shot down near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran immediately after takeoff. All passengers - 9 crew members and 167 people - were killed. Among them were 11 citizens of Ukraine (including nine crew members), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 citizens of Canada, 10 citizens of Sweden, four citizens of Afghanistan, and three citizens of Germany and the United Kingdom.

On January 11, the Iranian authorities admitted that the Boeing was shot down by the Iranian military by mistake. Later, the Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said he took full responsibility for the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

Contact us about advertising