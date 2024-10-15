EU starts actual membership talks with Albania
Kyiv • UNN
Luxembourg hosts the second ministerial meeting of the Albanian EU Accession Conference. Negotiations on Cluster 1 “Fundamentals”, which includes 8 key areas and chapters, were opened.
On Tuesday, October 15, Luxembourg hosted the second ministerial meeting of the EU Accession Conference with Albania, marking the beginning of actual negotiations on the country's membership. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the EU Council.
Details
The meeting opened the negotiations with Albania on Cluster 1: Fundamentals, including the following areas and chapters of the negotiations:
- The functioning of democratic institutions;
- Public administration reform;
- Section 23 - Judiciary and fundamental rights;
- Section 24 - Justice, freedom and security;
- Economic criteria;
- Section 5 - Public procurement;
- Section 18 - Statistics;
- Section 32 - Financial control.
The European Union delegation was headed by Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on behalf of the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the participation of Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivier Vargey.
In turn, the Albanian delegation was headed by Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.
Albania has been making good progress in the EU accession process and with the opening of the first, fundamental chapter of the accession negotiations, the country has reached another important milestone in its enlargement efforts. I look forward to Albania's further progress on the road to EU membership
Recall
In the winter , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to develop cooperation and strengthen Ukraine's position in the Balkans.