Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelenskyy's meeting with Albanian Prime Minister begins

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24134 views

Zelenskiy meets with Albanian Prime Minister Rama in Tirana.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Albanian Prime Minister begins

A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama has begun in Tirana, the capital of Albania. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegrafi.

Details

After the meeting, the two leaders will sign an agreement and head to the Palace of Congresses to participate in a summit organized by the Albanian government. 

A joint conference between Prime Minister Rama and President Zelensky is scheduled for 14:30 Kyiv time.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

