Zelenskyy's meeting with Albanian Prime Minister begins

A meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama has begun in Tirana, the capital of Albania. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegrafi.

Details

After the meeting, the two leaders will sign an agreement and head to the Palace of Congresses to participate in a summit organized by the Albanian government.

A joint conference between Prime Minister Rama and President Zelensky is scheduled for 14:30 Kyiv time.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Albania and the summit: Zelenskyy to discuss defense cooperation and Euro-Atlantic path in Tirana