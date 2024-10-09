Zelenskyy meets with leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, Greece and Slovenia

He held meetings with the Prime Ministers of Albania, North Macedonia and Greece - Edi Rama, Christian Mickoski, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President of Slovenia Natasha Pirz Musar. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

During the talks, Zelenskyy raised the situation at the front and the defense needs of the Ukrainian military. He noted that the current challenges facing Ukraine require international support and solidarity.

I thank the leaders for their solidarity with our people and their important support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression - Zelensky emphasized.

