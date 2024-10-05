Zelenskyy before Ramstein: soldiers demonstrate what they can do with sufficient range, we will convince partners that our drones alone are not enough

Ukrainian soldiers are also preparing the next Ramstein, demonstrating what they can do when they have enough weapons and enough range, and we will convince our partners that our drones alone are not enough, more decisive steps are needed. The end of this war will be closer. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"I would like to recognize our soldiers, who are also preparing the next Ramstein. That is, they are demonstrating what Ukrainians can do when they have enough weapons and enough range. I would like to thank all the soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine - all those who demilitarize Russian military facilities. I want to thank you guys for destroying Russian military logistics, and especially for hitting Russian military airfields. This is what is most needed. Each destroyed Russian military base, each destroyed Russian aircraft base, each destroyed warehouse with bombs means saving Ukrainian lives, it is real support for the frontline," Zelenskyy said.

"We will convince our partners that our drones alone are not enough. We need more decisive steps. The end of this war will be closer. I am confident in this," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelensky announces presentation of Victory Plan at Ramstein