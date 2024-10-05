Zelensky announces presentation of Victory Plan at Ramstein

ukenru
11:19 PM • 61596 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 102846 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166016 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137305 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142833 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138925 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181754 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112055 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172362 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104741 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98507 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109380 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111480 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44259 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188700 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141591 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141652 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146377 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137814 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154715 views
Zelensky announces presentation of Victory Plan at Ramstein

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61516 views

On October 12, the 25th Ramstein meeting will take place, for the first time at the level of leaders. Ukraine will present a Victory Plan with concrete steps for a just end to the war.

On October 12, the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) will take place, for the first time at the level of leaders. Ukraine will present a Victory Plan with concrete steps for a just end to the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, UNN reports.

We are preparing for Ramstein on October 12. This will be the 25th meeting, but the first at the level of leaders. We will present the Victory Plan, clear, concrete steps for a just end to the war. The determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine is what can stop Russian aggression

- Zelensky wrote in social networks.

The President expressed his gratitude to "everyone who helps to defend our country, Europe and the whole world.

Biden and Zelensky to meet on October 12 in Germany at Ramstein27.09.24, 19:24 • 26973 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

