Zelensky announces presentation of Victory Plan at Ramstein

On October 12, the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) will take place, for the first time at the level of leaders. Ukraine will present a Victory Plan with concrete steps for a just end to the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, UNN reports.

We are preparing for Ramstein on October 12. This will be the 25th meeting, but the first at the level of leaders. We will present the Victory Plan, clear, concrete steps for a just end to the war. The determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine is what can stop Russian aggression - Zelensky wrote in social networks.

The President expressed his gratitude to "everyone who helps to defend our country, Europe and the whole world.

Biden and Zelensky to meet on October 12 in Germany at Ramstein