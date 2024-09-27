ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Biden and Zelensky to meet on October 12 in Germany at Ramstein

Biden and Zelensky to meet on October 12 in Germany at Ramstein

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26974 views

The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine will meet in the framework of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. They will discuss the progress of consultations and coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine with international partners.

The next meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the head of the White House will preside over a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

According to the US president's administration, Zelenskyy and Biden "will review the progress of these consultations and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine." "President Biden is committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to win," the statement added.

Biden to hold next Ramstein in Germany on October 12 - White House27.09.24, 08:45 • 25214 views

Earlier, US and German government sources announced that US President Joe Biden will travel to Germany on October 10-12, which is likely to be his last visit to Europe before the US presidential election in November.

John Kirby, the Biden administration's national security communications adviser, also said at a briefing the day before that Zelenskiy "had the opportunity to present the broad outlines of his victory plan to President Biden and our national security team" during a meeting at the White House on Thursday.

According to Kirby, Biden has instructed his team to work with Zelenskiy's team over the next few weeks "to dig a little bit more into this issue." So the presidents will meet in Germany "to kind of flesh this out and see what we can do together to help President Zelenskiy really achieve this just and lasting peace that he's trying to achieve.

Following his meetings with Biden and Democratic Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Zelenskyy has now met with former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Contact us about advertising