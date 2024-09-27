Biden to hold next Ramstein in Germany on October 12 - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will chair a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) on October 12 in Germany, the White House said following the meeting between the American leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

On October 12, 2024, President Biden will host a meeting of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format - ed.) in Germany, where the two leaders will review progress in consultations (regarding the next steps after Zelensky presented the victory plan - ed.) and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance to Ukraine - the White House said.

