White House confirms that Zelenskyy presented Biden with a victory plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented a victory plan to US President Joe Biden, and the two leaders have instructed their teams to hold intensive consultations on the next steps, the White House said in a statement on September 26, UNN reports.

Details

Biden reportedly met with Zelenskiy at the White House on September 26 "to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression." President Biden reportedly announced his decision to increase U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy presented his plan to achieve victory over Russia. The two leaders discussed the diplomatic, economic, and military aspects of President Zelenskyy's plan and instructed their teams to hold intensive consultations on the following steps - said the White House.

Reportedly, on October 12, 2024, President Biden will hold a meeting at the level of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, "where the two leaders will review progress in these consultations and coordinate with international partners for additional assistance to Ukraine.

"President Biden is committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to win," the White House said.

