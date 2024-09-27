ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
White House confirms that Zelenskyy presented Biden with a victory plan

White House confirms that Zelenskyy presented Biden with a victory plan

The US and Ukrainian presidents met at the White House to discuss assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. Biden promised to increase support, and Zelenskyy presented a plan to achieve victory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented a victory plan to US President Joe Biden, and the two leaders have instructed their teams to hold intensive consultations on the next steps, the White House said in a statement on September 26, UNN reports.

Details

Biden reportedly met with Zelenskiy at the White House on September 26 "to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression." President Biden reportedly announced his decision to increase U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy presented his plan to achieve victory over Russia. The two leaders discussed the diplomatic, economic, and military aspects of President Zelenskyy's plan and instructed their teams to hold intensive consultations on the following steps

- said the White House.

Reportedly, on October 12, 2024, President Biden will hold a meeting at the level of the leaders of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, "where the two leaders will review progress in these consultations and coordinate with international partners for additional assistance to Ukraine.

"President Biden is committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to win," the White House said.

Zelensky presented Biden with a plan for Ukraine's victory27.09.24, 00:15 • 61925 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
white-houseWhite House
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising