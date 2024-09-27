Zelensky presented Biden with a plan for Ukraine's victory

"I met with US President Joseph Biden, during which I discussed key aspects of support for Ukraine in the war with russia." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine thanked Biden for his support, emphasizing that the alliance between Ukraine and the United States is an important factor in the fight for freedom.

We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side since the first moments of this horrific Russian invasion. Your determination is incredibly important for our victory - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

During the meeting, the presidents discussed the military, economic, and diplomatic aspects of the Victory Plan and agreed to further consultations between their teams.

Biden also announced that a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place in Germany on October 12. At this meeting, the leaders of the participating countries plan to coordinate additional assistance for Ukraine.

