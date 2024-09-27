Zelensky presented Biden with a plan for Ukraine's victory

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 81530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169840 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139394 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139363 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101366 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111150 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113272 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 57001 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63409 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169840 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183445 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190115 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142500 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142481 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138543 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155385 views
Zelensky presented Biden with a plan for Ukraine's victory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61925 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joseph Biden. They discussed the military, economic and diplomatic aspects of the Victory Plan and agreed to further consultations.

"I met with US President Joseph Biden, during which I discussed key aspects of support for Ukraine in the war with russia." This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The President of Ukraine thanked Biden for his support, emphasizing that the alliance between Ukraine and the United States is an important factor in the fight for freedom.

We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side since the first moments of this horrific Russian invasion. Your determination is incredibly important for our victory

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

During the meeting, the presidents discussed the military, economic, and diplomatic aspects of the Victory Plan and agreed to further consultations between their teams.

We will agree on positions, views, and approach: Zelenskyy says he will discuss Victory Plan with Biden26.09.24, 22:36 • 30666 views

Biden also announced that a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will take place in Germany on October 12. At this meeting, the leaders of the participating countries plan to coordinate additional assistance for Ukraine.

Recall

The United States announced a new security assistance package worth $2.4 billion.

Biden confirmed the allocation of a $2.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine26.09.24, 22:09 • 29514 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

