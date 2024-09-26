We will agree on positions, views, and approach: Zelenskyy says he will discuss Victory Plan with Biden

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174891 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141969 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139953 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176070 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115523 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 72296 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 78758 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 47212 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 38352 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185977 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144012 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148350 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139660 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156418 views
We will agree on positions, views, and approach: Zelenskyy says he will discuss Victory Plan with Biden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30667 views

President Zelenskyy meets with Biden at the White House. They will discuss the details of the Victory Plan, agree on positions and approaches, as well as new US aid of $7.9 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he plans to discuss the details of the Victory Plan with US President Joe Biden to agree on details, positions, views, and approach. Zelenskyy emphasized that the teams would work together to ensure that the upcoming steps are implemented. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with Biden, UNN reports.

"Mr. President, thank you for your strong support of the decisions that help us protect Ukraine... We need to restore normalcy and we really appreciate your leadership, Mr. President. We also have 26 bilateral security agreements with partners that are based on the G7 security declaration. We have a strong security agreement with the United States, and we are grateful for that, and we will fully implement it. And it is very important that we share the same vision of Ukraine's future security in the EU and NATO. And on this path, Ukraine is implementing an unprecedented number of reforms. Today we have a new support package, $7.9 billion. This will be a great help. Today, we are preparing to discuss the details to strengthen the plan, to harmonize our positions, views, and approach. Our teams will work together to ensure that our future steps are implemented. And this morning I met with the Senate and the House of Representatives, and I thank you for the support of both parties, and to all Americans, together we must win. We will win," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Zelenskyy is to present his victory plan to the American leader and meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

