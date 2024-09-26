We will agree on positions, views, and approach: Zelenskyy says he will discuss Victory Plan with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he plans to discuss the details of the Victory Plan with US President Joe Biden to agree on details, positions, views, and approach. Zelenskyy emphasized that the teams would work together to ensure that the upcoming steps are implemented. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with Biden, UNN reports.

"Mr. President, thank you for your strong support of the decisions that help us protect Ukraine... We need to restore normalcy and we really appreciate your leadership, Mr. President. We also have 26 bilateral security agreements with partners that are based on the G7 security declaration. We have a strong security agreement with the United States, and we are grateful for that, and we will fully implement it. And it is very important that we share the same vision of Ukraine's future security in the EU and NATO. And on this path, Ukraine is implementing an unprecedented number of reforms. Today we have a new support package, $7.9 billion. This will be a great help. Today, we are preparing to discuss the details to strengthen the plan, to harmonize our positions, views, and approach. Our teams will work together to ensure that our future steps are implemented. And this morning I met with the Senate and the House of Representatives, and I thank you for the support of both parties, and to all Americans, together we must win. We will win," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Zelenskyy is to present his victory plan to the American leader and meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.