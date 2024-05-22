Chilean president confirms participation in peace summit - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a video conversation with President of Chile Gabriel boric. In particular, they discussed the situation in Kharkiv region and actions to save people's lives in frontline communities. For his part, boric confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Held a video conversation with Chilean President Gabriel boric. We discussed the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russia is trying to expand the geography of its invasion. He spoke about the defense of the region and our actions to save people's lives in frontline communities. President boric confirmed participation in the peace summit Zelensky said.

He thanked Chile for its readiness to join international efforts to clear Ukrainian territories and return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

