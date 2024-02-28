$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3082 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48604 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186704 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108411 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294402 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210775 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254440 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160572 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Zelensky in Albania: details of the visit became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26030 views

President Zelenskyy visited Albania to participate in the Summit in Support of Ukraine and meet with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to sign agreements between the two countries.

Zelensky in Albania: details of the visit became known

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the Summit for Ukraine in Albania.

UNN reports with reference to Telegrafi, which published the details of the visit.  

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Tirana for the first time. Zelensky arrived in Albania last night to participate in the Summit for Ukraine, which is taking place today

- the message says. 

Albania, as a strong supporter of Ukraine, is reportedly hosting this summit dedicated to the two-year war with Russia.  

It is noted that at first, Zelensky will be received by Prime Minister Edi Rama at about 09:00 (10:00 Kyiv time - ed.), where a personal meeting will take place. Then the two delegations will meet and sign an agreement between the two countries.  

They will then proceed to the Palace of Congresses, where they will arrive on this red carpet at the summit organized by the Albanian government, 13 leaders of 13 countries of South-Eastern Europe. The summit will begin at 11:00 (12:00 Kyiv time)  at the Palace of Congresses, where other leaders, including the President of Moldova, as well as representatives of the Balkan countries, including President of Kosovo Vesa Osmani, will participate.

The summit will conclude at 13:30 (14:30 Kyiv time)  with a press conference between Zelenskyy and Rama. The next day, February 29, a summit of Western Balkan leaders will take place in Tirana.

Addendum Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Albania, Tirana. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Edi Rama
Albania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kosovo
Moldova
Kyiv
