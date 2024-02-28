Zelensky in Albania: details of the visit became known

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the Summit for Ukraine in Albania.

UNN reports with reference to Telegrafi, which published the details of the visit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Tirana for the first time. Zelensky arrived in Albania last night to participate in the Summit for Ukraine, which is taking place today - the message says.

Albania, as a strong supporter of Ukraine, is reportedly hosting this summit dedicated to the two-year war with Russia.

It is noted that at first, Zelensky will be received by Prime Minister Edi Rama at about 09:00 (10:00 Kyiv time - ed.), where a personal meeting will take place. Then the two delegations will meet and sign an agreement between the two countries.

They will then proceed to the Palace of Congresses, where they will arrive on this red carpet at the summit organized by the Albanian government, 13 leaders of 13 countries of South-Eastern Europe. The summit will begin at 11:00 (12:00 Kyiv time) at the Palace of Congresses, where other leaders, including the President of Moldova, as well as representatives of the Balkan countries, including President of Kosovo Vesa Osmani, will participate.

The summit will conclude at 13:30 (14:30 Kyiv time) with a press conference between Zelenskyy and Rama. The next day, February 29, a summit of Western Balkan leaders will take place in Tirana.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Albania, Tirana.