Albania's Constitutional Court approves agreement with Italy to establish migrant detention centers

On January 29, the Albanian Constitutional Court announced that it approves the Albanian-Italian agreement on the establishment of temporary migrant detention centers, which the opposition tried to challenge. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

The Albanian Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of an agreement with Italy on migrants. It provides for the creation of reception centers in Albania (at Rome's expense) for refugees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea and heading to Italy.

The migrants will be held in these centers while the Italian authorities consider their asylum applications.

The agreement was reached in November last year by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama. However, thirty Albanian MPs tried to block the ratification of the protocol by going to court.

Before the agreement can enter into force, it must be approved by the Albanian parliament. Since Rama's leftist Socialist Party holds 74 of the 140 seats in the legislature, the agreement is expected to pass.

