Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Albania's Constitutional Court approves agreement with Italy to establish migrant detention centers

Albania's Constitutional Court approves agreement with Italy to establish migrant detention centers

Albania's Constitutional Court has approved an agreement with Italy to establish temporary migrant detention centers in Albania. Previously, the agreement was challenged by the opposition, but now it is expected to be ratified by the Albanian parliament, where the party of Prime Minister Edi Rama has a majority.

On January 29, the Albanian Constitutional Court announced that it approves the Albanian-Italian agreement on the establishment of temporary migrant detention centers, which the opposition tried to challenge. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

The Albanian Constitutional Court has ruled in favor of an agreement with Italy on migrants. It provides for the creation of reception centers in Albania (at Rome's expense) for refugees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea and heading to Italy.

The migrants will be held in these centers while the Italian authorities consider their asylum applications.

The agreement was reached in November last year by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama. However, thirty Albanian MPs tried to block the ratification of the protocol by going to court.

Before the agreement can enter into force, it must be approved by the Albanian parliament. Since Rama's leftist Socialist Party holds 74 of the 140 seats in the legislature, the agreement is expected to pass.

Italy seeks to strengthen ties with Africa with €5.5 billion financing plan30.01.24, 01:30 • 107839 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
edi-ramaEdi Rama
giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
albaniaAlbania
italyItaly

