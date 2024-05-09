Former Chief Rabbi of moscow to receive Charlemagne International Prize

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Former Chief Rabbi of moscow to receive Charlemagne International Prize

Former Chief Rabbi of moscow to receive Charlemagne International Prize

Kyiv

Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis and former chief rabbi of moscow, will receive the Charlemagne International Prize for his outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe and his commitment to interreligious exchange.

Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, will receive the International Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen. This is reported by dpa and Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

Details

Pinchas Goldschmidt has been awarded the Charlemagne Prize. Goldschmidt has been the chairman of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), the main Jewish Orthodox organization in Europe, for almost 13 years, and he was also the chief rabbi of moscow for many years. He left the country after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With this award, we want to make it clear that the life of Jewish communities is a natural part of Europe and that there should be no place for anti-Semitism in Europe

- the jury said in a statement.

The 60-year-old rabbi will be honored alongside Jewish communities across Europe. German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama are expected to deliver speeches at the ceremony.

The award also recognizes Goldschmidt's commitment to interreligious exchange, for example with Muslim representatives and Pope Francis.

Add

The Charlemagne International Prize is considered one of the most honorable awards in Europe. Since 1950, it has been awarded annually in Aachen to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe. The honorary title is accompanied by a certificate and a gold medal.

Among the honorees are many former and current heads of state: Emmanuel Macron (France), Donald Tusk (Poland), the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, former US President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also received the award.

The award is named in honor of Charlemagne (748-814), whose empire covered a large part of Western Europe. He often lived in Aachen, which is now located directly on the border with Belgium and the Netherlands.

Contact us about advertising