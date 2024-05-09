Former Chief Rabbi of moscow to receive Charlemagne International Prize

Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, will receive the International Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen. This is reported by dpa and Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

Details

Pinchas Goldschmidt has been awarded the Charlemagne Prize. Goldschmidt has been the chairman of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), the main Jewish Orthodox organization in Europe, for almost 13 years, and he was also the chief rabbi of moscow for many years. He left the country after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With this award, we want to make it clear that the life of Jewish communities is a natural part of Europe and that there should be no place for anti-Semitism in Europe - the jury said in a statement.

The 60-year-old rabbi will be honored alongside Jewish communities across Europe. German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama are expected to deliver speeches at the ceremony.

The award also recognizes Goldschmidt's commitment to interreligious exchange, for example with Muslim representatives and Pope Francis.

Add

The Charlemagne International Prize is considered one of the most honorable awards in Europe. Since 1950, it has been awarded annually in Aachen to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe. The honorary title is accompanied by a certificate and a gold medal.

Among the honorees are many former and current heads of state: Emmanuel Macron (France), Donald Tusk (Poland), the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, former US President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also received the award.

The award is named in honor of Charlemagne (748-814), whose empire covered a large part of Western Europe. He often lived in Aachen, which is now located directly on the border with Belgium and the Netherlands.

