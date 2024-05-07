Pulitzer Prize honors ProPublica for public service and reporting from the Supreme Court

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78420 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106748 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149641 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153752 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250110 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174096 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165361 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225781 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33890 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43367 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37512 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61844 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55826 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250110 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225781 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224410 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78420 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55826 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61844 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113763 views
Actual
Pulitzer Prize honors ProPublica for public service and reporting from the Supreme Court

Pulitzer Prize honors ProPublica for public service and reporting from the Supreme Court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25052 views

ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its investigative reporting exposing the lavish gifts and free trips that billionaires have given to Supreme Court justices over the years. The Pulitzer Prize also honors work in journalism in 15 different categories. This year there is a special award for journalists covering the war between Israel and Hamas.

The nonprofit newsroom ProPublica has won the prestigious public Pulitzer Prize for its investigation of the Supreme Court and billionaires who have been giving gifts and free travel to judges for years. The Pulitzer Prize also recognized the "courageous work" of journalists in the Gaza Strip, UNN reports, citing Politico and The Hill.

Details

ProPublica, a non-profit organization that supports investigative journalism, has won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. The award was given for a series of articles about lavish gifts to Supreme Court justices that sparked unprecedented scrutiny at the US Supreme Court.

Image

The award was given to the ProPublica staff for the "Friends of the Court" series by reporters Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, Brett Murphy, Alex Miereski and Kirsten Berg. ProPublica said in a statement that this is the organization's seventh Pulitzer Prize.

For reference

The winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize were announced on Monday by Columbia University, which administers the awards, considered one of the highest honors in journalism and literature. In the world of entertainment, Justin Chang won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism in all fields for his work as a film critic for the Los Angeles Times, where he worked for almost eight years.

Image

Earlier this year, he left the paper to join The New Yorker. The awards also come with a $15,000 prize in most categories.

Importantly, the Pulitzer Prize jury also recognized the work of journalists who have been covering the war in the Gaza Strip since October 7. In particular, their colleagues who were killed during the conflict were recognized with a special award.

Image

This year, we recognize the courageous work of journalists and media workers covering the war in Gaza. Under appalling conditions, an extraordinary number of journalists have died trying to tell the story of Palestinians and workers in Gaza

 - said the organizers of the 108th edition of the Pulitzer Prize during the online broadcast of the announcement of the winners this Monday.

The New York Times and The Washington Post each won three awards on Monday for work ranging from the war in the Middle East to gun violence and child labor, and the Associated Press won in a photography category for a series of images covering migration to the United States.

Recall

On Thursday, UNESCO awarded the World Press Freedom Prize to all Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas for more than six months.

Last year, video journalist Mstislav Chernov and photographer Yevhen Malolietka won the Pulitzer Prize for their images from Mariupol.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
unescoUNESCO
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
gaza-cityGaza City
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising