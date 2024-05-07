Pulitzer Prize honors ProPublica for public service and reporting from the Supreme Court

The nonprofit newsroom ProPublica has won the prestigious public Pulitzer Prize for its investigation of the Supreme Court and billionaires who have been giving gifts and free travel to judges for years. The Pulitzer Prize also recognized the "courageous work" of journalists in the Gaza Strip, UNN reports, citing Politico and The Hill.

Details

ProPublica, a non-profit organization that supports investigative journalism, has won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. The award was given for a series of articles about lavish gifts to Supreme Court justices that sparked unprecedented scrutiny at the US Supreme Court.

The award was given to the ProPublica staff for the "Friends of the Court" series by reporters Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, Brett Murphy, Alex Miereski and Kirsten Berg. ProPublica said in a statement that this is the organization's seventh Pulitzer Prize.

For reference

The winners of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize were announced on Monday by Columbia University, which administers the awards, considered one of the highest honors in journalism and literature. In the world of entertainment, Justin Chang won the Pulitzer Prize for criticism in all fields for his work as a film critic for the Los Angeles Times, where he worked for almost eight years.

Earlier this year, he left the paper to join The New Yorker. The awards also come with a $15,000 prize in most categories.

Importantly, the Pulitzer Prize jury also recognized the work of journalists who have been covering the war in the Gaza Strip since October 7. In particular, their colleagues who were killed during the conflict were recognized with a special award.

This year, we recognize the courageous work of journalists and media workers covering the war in Gaza. Under appalling conditions, an extraordinary number of journalists have died trying to tell the story of Palestinians and workers in Gaza - said the organizers of the 108th edition of the Pulitzer Prize during the online broadcast of the announcement of the winners this Monday.

The New York Times and The Washington Post each won three awards on Monday for work ranging from the war in the Middle East to gun violence and child labor, and the Associated Press won in a photography category for a series of images covering migration to the United States.

Recall

On Thursday, UNESCO awarded the World Press Freedom Prize to all Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza, where Israel has been fighting Hamas for more than six months.

Last year, video journalist Mstislav Chernov and photographer Yevhen Malolietka won the Pulitzer Prize for their images from Mariupol.