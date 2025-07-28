$41.780.01
Trump said he is no longer interested in talking to Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2314 views

Donald Trump stated that he has lost interest in negotiations with Vladimir Putin due to the deaths of people from missile strikes. He also expressed disappointment and hinted at a possible shortening of the ceasefire agreement term.

US President Donald Trump said he is no longer interested in talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN.

Details

"I'm not very interested in talking anymore. We... such nice conversations, such respectful and pleasant conversations. And then the next night people died from missiles hitting their city," Trump said.

Addition

Trump stated that he is "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and that he may shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

Trump also stated that Russia has huge economic potential but is wasting resources on war. He emphasized that the country could prosper if not for its aggressive actions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

