Zelenskyy on the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit: there are agreements to strengthen artillery

Kyiv

 • 20202 views

Zelenskiy announces agreements to strengthen Ukrainian artillery after the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit.

Zelenskyy on the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit: there are agreements to strengthen artillery

After the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, there are agreements to strengthen Ukrainian artillery. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, an UNN correspondent reports.

Today, as a result of the meeting, as a result of this summit, we have concrete agreements, in particular, on strengthening Ukraine and Ukrainian artillery. We need the democratic world to be more confident in itself, more confident in its own abilities

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that everything possible should be done to ensure that there is no delay in the supply of weapons to Ukrainian soldiers.

Every pause, every doubt that the world is ready to defend itself, inspires one person - putin. The more he sees our deficits, our weapons deficits, the more he thinks that he can put pressure on Europe and the West. This is an extremely dangerous situation

- Zelensky said.

Ukraine and Albania signed a cooperation agreement and discussed potential joint arms production.

