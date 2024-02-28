$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35345 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 133800 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81971 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 301902 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252417 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197431 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234690 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252348 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158458 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372306 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"It is critically important for all free countries that Putin and his regime lose" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26706 views

President Zelenskiy said that it is critically important for all free countries that Russian President Putin and his regime lose the war in Ukraine.

"It is critically important for all free countries that Putin and his regime lose" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is critically important for all free countries that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his regime lose. He said this  during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, UNN reports.

"In the past, we have seen someone else try to determine the fate of other nations. It happened in the Balkans, in Eastern Europe and in all other parts of Europe. Now Putin wants to do the same," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Putin's hostility and everything he wants to force other countries to do is an attempt to establish the old rules of how nations should exist, what they should agree or disagree with.

It is critically important for all free countries that he and his regime lose. All his failures are our security. Everything that makes us good partners also makes Putin weaker. That's why he invests so much in disagreements and crises-he knows exactly what his interests are. We must see exactly what is in our interests, and only then will we be protected

- Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to hold a special Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
