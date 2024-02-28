"It is critically important for all free countries that Putin and his regime lose" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is critically important for all free countries that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his regime lose. He said this during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, UNN reports.

"In the past, we have seen someone else try to determine the fate of other nations. It happened in the Balkans, in Eastern Europe and in all other parts of Europe. Now Putin wants to do the same," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Putin's hostility and everything he wants to force other countries to do is an attempt to establish the old rules of how nations should exist, what they should agree or disagree with.

It is critically important for all free countries that he and his regime lose. All his failures are our security. Everything that makes us good partners also makes Putin weaker. That's why he invests so much in disagreements and crises-he knows exactly what his interests are. We must see exactly what is in our interests, and only then will we be protected - Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to hold a special Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum.