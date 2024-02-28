Zelenskyy and Albanian PM open Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has begun in Tirana, Albania, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Albanian prime minister for his support.
The "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" summit has begun in the Albanian capital, Tirana, UNN reports.
For example, the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit has started, dedicated to the second anniversary of the full-scale war that Russia started against Ukraine.
During the opening ceremony, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama for his personal support and Albania's support for Ukraine.
I thank Prime Minister Rama for his personal support and Albania's support for Ukraine. Thank you for organizing this summit. Mr. Prime Minister, I appreciate your hospitality and this opportunity to discuss together how we can strengthen our countries, regions and the whole of Europe