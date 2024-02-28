We should not play with fire, we need to have a clear position on Ukraine - Albanian Prime Minister

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that there is no need to play with fire, but to have a clear position on Ukraine, because if you lose clarity, then there is a risk of entering a phase of darkness. He said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Albania, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

We don't need to play with fire, we need to have a clear position on Ukraine, because it's not just about Ukraine, it's about us. If we lose this clarity, then we risk entering a phase of darkness - Rama said.

He also said that he was concerned that not everyone understands today that for Putin, an attack on Ukraine is not just about Ukraine

This is an attack on the democratic community and it is the most ruthless, open challenge to the very existence of the European Union - Rama said.

Addendum

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the statement of some people in Europe that stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine will bring peace is not only cynical, but absurd.

A little earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Western countries should stop arming Ukraine.