For supporting Ukraine: Zelensky awarded German Foreign Minister Berbock with the order

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71210 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105207 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148195 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152421 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248978 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173798 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165102 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102253 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42171 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36945 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55285 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49167 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248978 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237109 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223968 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71210 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49167 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55285 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112628 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113551 views
For supporting Ukraine: Zelensky awarded German Foreign Minister Berbock with the order

For supporting Ukraine: Zelensky awarded German Foreign Minister Berbock with the order

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18415 views

Annalena Berbock was awarded the Order of Yaroslav the wise, third class, which the president of Ukraine awarded her at the end of last year by decree.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded German foreign minister Annalena Berbock with the order for supporting Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The publication clarifies that Annalena Berbock was awarded the Order of Yaroslav the Wise of the third degree, this award was awarded to her by the president of Ukraine at the end of last year by his decree.

Then the order of the third degree was also awarded to Bundestag deputies Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman and Anton Hofreiter. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama were awarded the highest degree of the Order of Yaroslav the wise.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev met with the minister of foreign affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbock.

During the meeting, they separately discussed Ukraine's movement towards EU membership and the organization of the International Conference on the restoration of Ukraine (URC 2024), which will be held in Berlin in June, and coordinated steps to fill it with specific projects.

German Foreign Minister Berbock arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit21.05.24, 08:49 • 47434 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
edi-ramaEdi Rama
bundestagBundestag
bildBild
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising