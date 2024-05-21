German Foreign Minister Berbock arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock has arrived in Ukraine on a visit, the country's Foreign Ministry reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Foreign Minister Burbock arrived again on May 21 for a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv," the statement said.

She arrived in Kyiv on a visit that was not announced for security reasons, tagesschau reports.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, "the purpose of the visit of the Foreign Minister is to assure Ukrainian interlocutors, even despite the worsening situation in the combat zones, that Germany and Europe will continue to stand firmly on the side of Ukraine and will not withdraw their support.

"The Global Air Defense Enhancement Initiative, which the Foreign Minister recently launched together with Defense Minister Pistorius, should also be seen in this context. Almost a billion euros have now been raised to provide additional support to Ukraine's air defense. And the work is ongoing (...)," the German Foreign Ministry said.

To protect Ukraine from Russia's hail of missiles and drones, it urgently needs enhanced air defense - Burbock said.

The German foreign minister's trip is also said to be a preparation for the Berlin conference on reconstruction as an investment in Ukraine's future.

