Albanian police use gas against opposition protesters

Albanian police fired tear gas to disperse opposition protesters who threw firebombs at government buildings and vandalized city property in the area. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

The protesters accused the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of corruption, nepotism, and attempts to silence the opposition.

They also protested against the house arrest of opposition party leader Sali Berisha on corruption charges for his actions when he was prime minister.

