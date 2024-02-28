Albania will take part in the first Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28650 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104230 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67338 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 267847 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229065 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229859 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251314 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157303 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372082 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39705 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 104241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 267859 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210672 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229078 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19137 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27372 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27386 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65473 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72676 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Albania will take part in the first Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 23870 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked international partners for their support and said that Albania was ready to join the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Albania will take part in the first Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Albania will take part in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine appreciated every manifestation of assistance we received in this terrible time of full-scale war.

In addition, the President thanked Albania for signing the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation and all the leaders for agreeing to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Our partnership - Ukraine and the Balkans, Ukraine and the entire Southeast European region - will continue with the participation of partners in the first Global Peace Summit that we are preparing in Switzerland. We can make this summit and all the work on the Peace Formula effective

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

Zelensky names the countries that will be at risk if russia is allowed to survive in its aggression against Ukraine28.02.24, 16:08 • 23696 views

Addendum

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear pro-Ukrainian position and continuing to provide weapons to Ukraine.

According to him, the loss of clarity on support for Kyiv threatens to enter a phase of darkness, and stopping arms supplies would be cynical and absurd.

Recall

Albania agrees to join the core group for the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Edi Rama
Switzerland
Albania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
