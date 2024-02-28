Albania will take part in the first Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

Albania will take part in the first Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his page on the social network X, UNN reports.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine appreciated every manifestation of assistance we received in this terrible time of full-scale war.

In addition, the President thanked Albania for signing the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation and all the leaders for agreeing to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

Our partnership - Ukraine and the Balkans, Ukraine and the entire Southeast European region - will continue with the participation of partners in the first Global Peace Summit that we are preparing in Switzerland. We can make this summit and all the work on the Peace Formula effective - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama emphasized the importance of maintaining a clear pro-Ukrainian position and continuing to provide weapons to Ukraine.

According to him, the loss of clarity on support for Kyiv threatens to enter a phase of darkness, and stopping arms supplies would be cynical and absurd.

Albania agrees to join the core group for the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.