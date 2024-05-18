In the US, the attacker on the husband of former House Speaker Pelosi was sentenced to 30 years in prison

David DePape, the man who broke into the home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022 and attacked her husband with a hammer, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the politically motivated attack, David DePape forced his way into Pelosi's home in San Francisco in the early morning hours of October 28, 2022, just a week before that year's congressional elections. At the time, Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was in Washington, DC.

DePape, who prosecutors say was guided by far-right conspiracy theories known as QAnon, admitted in court testimony that he intended to take Pelosi hostage.

DePape, 44, confronted Pelosi's husband, Paul, and hit him over the head with a hammer before police called to the scene could subdue the attacker. In November, a jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer and assaulting a federal officer's immediate family member.

Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered skull fractures and other injuries that have continued to affect him, as he described in a letter to the judge before his sentencing. In addition to dizziness and a metal plate that remains in his head, Pelosi said he struggles with balance and has permanent nerve damage to his left arm.

Addendum

In a separate letter, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who was the first woman elected speaker of the House of Representatives, urged the judge to impose a "very lengthy" sentence.

Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco federal court to sentence DePape, a Canadian citizen living illegally in the United States, to 40 years in prison.

In a statement after the verdict , Pelosi's spokesperson said: "The Pelosi family couldn't be more proud of their father and his tremendous courage in saving his life the night of the attack and testifying in this case.

Recall

David DePape, who is accused of attacking the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also planned an assassination attempt on US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.