In the US, the attacker on the husband of former House Speaker Pelosi was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73382 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105597 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152750 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249320 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173865 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165159 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148286 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225334 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44026 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38870 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32772 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57249 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51263 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225334 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237276 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224126 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73361 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51248 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57241 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112686 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113597 views
In the US, the attacker on the husband of former House Speaker Pelosi was sentenced to 30 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26245 views

A US court has sentenced David DePape to 30 years in prison for breaking into the home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco and assaulting her husband Paul.

David DePape, the man who broke into the home of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022 and attacked her husband with a hammer, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the politically motivated attack, David DePape forced his way into Pelosi's home in San Francisco in the early morning hours of October 28, 2022, just a week before that year's congressional elections. At the time, Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was in Washington, DC.

DePape, who prosecutors say was guided by far-right conspiracy theories known as QAnon, admitted in court testimony that he intended to take Pelosi hostage.

DePape, 44, confronted Pelosi's husband, Paul, and hit him over the head with a hammer before police called to the scene could subdue the attacker. In November, a jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer and assaulting a federal officer's immediate family member.

Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered skull fractures and other injuries that have continued to affect him, as he described in a letter to the judge before his sentencing. In addition to dizziness and a metal plate that remains in his head, Pelosi said he struggles with balance and has permanent nerve damage to his left arm.

Addendum

In a separate letter, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who was the first woman elected speaker of the House of Representatives, urged the judge to impose a "very lengthy" sentence.

Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco federal court to sentence DePape, a Canadian citizen living illegally in the United States, to 40 years in prison.

In a statement after the verdict , Pelosi's spokesperson said: "The Pelosi family couldn't be more proud of their father and his tremendous courage in saving his life the night of the attack and testifying in this case.

Recall

David DePape, who is accused of attacking the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also planned an assassination attempt on US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
nancy-pelosiNancy Pelosi
reutersReuters
san-frantsyskoSan Francisco
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

