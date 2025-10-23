Trump set a historic anti-record for the duration of the US government shutdown

President Donald Trump has set a new historical anti-record in the United States, surpassing all his predecessors in the number of days the federal government remained unfunded. In total, during his two terms in office, Washington stood idle for 57 days, which is the highest figure in US history. This is stated in the Axios material, writes UNN.

According to media reports, 36 days fell on Trump's first administration, and the rest on his second term. For comparison, the previous record belonged to Jimmy Carter, whose government stopped working for 56 days during five different shutdowns in the 1970s. In third place is Bill Clinton with 26 days of federal agency shutdowns in the 1990s.

Analysts note that Trump and his team used such periods as a tool for political pressure and bureaucratic reform. His administration sought to cut funding for government agencies, reduce staff, and strengthen control over the federal governance system.

In the US, the period that begins after the expiration of previous budget authorizations and lasts until new funding is approved by Congress is officially considered "days of government shutdown."

